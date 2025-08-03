403
Minor Earthquake Shakes New Jersey, NYC
(MENAFN) A light earthquake with an initial magnitude of 3.0 struck northern New Jersey late on Saturday evening, with vibrations sensed throughout portions of New York City, as confirmed by official sources.
As per data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor occurred at 10:18 p.m. local time.
Its epicenter was pinpointed in Hasbrouck Heights, a suburban community serving as a commuter hub for NYC, located approximately six miles underground.
Although categorized as minor, the quake generated perceptible shaking in nearby locations, including sectors of Manhattan and the Bronx.
New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) released a statement shortly following the incident, indicating it was actively “monitoring and investigating” the situation.
In a follow-up post on X, the agency cautioned: “Be prepared for possible aftershocks. These may follow minutes, hours, or even days after the initial quake,” while also mentioning that no immediate safety measures were needed.
However, residents were urged to look for any potential hazards in their surroundings.
The USGS explained that quakes of this size seldom lead to major structural destruction, but they can still be sensed across a broad region—especially in densely built environments such as the New York metro area.
Individuals who noticed the tremor were advised to examine their residences or workplaces for any shifted items, fallen objects, or cracks in their walls and building foundations.
