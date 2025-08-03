403
Musk Alleges Epstein Files Involve Senior U.S. Democrats
(MENAFN) Elon Musk, owner of X, has asserted that senior figures in the US Democratic Party and their key donors appear in the Jeffrey Epstein documents.
On Friday, media revealed that FBI agents reviewing files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein found numerous mentions of US President Donald Trump and dozens of other prominent individuals. The FBI clarified that the presence of any name “is not evidence of a crime or even a suggestion of wrongdoing.”
Following the report, one X user speculated, “when a Democrat becomes president, they’ll un-redact these names.” Musk countered this notion, stating, “They won’t, because major Dems and their donors are on the list too.” He did not provide evidence or further details.
Back in 2019, a spokesperson for former President Bill Clinton confirmed the ex-president had taken multiple flights on Epstein’s private jet but denied ever visiting Epstein’s infamous private island. Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s former lawyer, named two Democrats—former Senator George Mitchell and former UN Ambassador Bill Richardson—as appearing in the documents, while emphasizing that their inclusion did not imply guilt.
In June, Musk, after a public rift with Trump over policy disagreements, claimed the president’s name was in the Epstein files, suggesting, “that is the real reason they have not been made public.” He later deleted the post, admitting he “went too far.”
Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors, with some abuse occurring on his private island, Little St. James, in the US Virgin Islands. His death in jail was ruled a suicide. The case has stirred intense public interest due to Epstein’s connections to influential political, financial, royal, and media figures, alongside allegations of a cover-up.
During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to release all Epstein-related documents if elected. However, in July 2025, US officials concluded that Epstein did not maintain a so-called “client list” that could incriminate his high-profile associates, triggering widespread public outrage.
