Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Who Is Binny Sebastian & Why Everyone's Talking!

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is here, and one name is creating all the buzz, Binny Sebastian. A doctor, an actress, and now a potential contestant? Watch to find out why her story stands out this season.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.