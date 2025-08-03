Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
White House confirms reciprocal trade tariffs will come into effect

White House confirms reciprocal trade tariffs will come into effect


2025-08-03 08:00:56
(MENAFN) The White House confirmed on Thursday that reciprocal trade tariffs will come into effect at midnight on August 1.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters that 17 letters have already been sent to various countries, and others without trade deals or previous communications will receive notifications from the US administration by the deadline tonight.

Leavitt confirmed that the new reciprocal tariff rates will officially begin on August 1.

When asked about a possible extension of the August 12 deadline for China, she stated that current trade policies with China are progressing well, forecasting a $5 billion reduction in the trade deficit this year, indicating the US is moving in the right direction.

MENAFN03082025000045015687ID1109878482

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search