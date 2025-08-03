403
Israel launches airstrikes on Hezbollah's army sites
(MENAFN) Israeli aircraft launched a wave of heavy air raids across parts of eastern and southern Lebanon on Thursday, focusing on locations associated with the Lebanese militant faction Hezbollah, as stated by reports from the region.
According to available accounts, the airstrikes primarily targeted areas in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa mountain range and extended deep into the southern territories of the country. The operations were described as intense and concentrated.
Security sources indicated that around 18 separate airstrikes were executed within a span of just 30 minutes. These strikes reportedly hit sites previously bombarded in earlier Israeli operations, believed to be linked to Hezbollah activity.
The Israeli military confirmed that its forces had struck facilities used in the manufacture and storage of weaponry. “Among the targets struck were explosive manufacturing sites, which were used to develop Hezbollah's weaponry, as well as an underground site for the production and storage of strategic weapons,” the statement said.
The military also asserted that Hezbollah had attempted to restore and rebuild the targeted infrastructure, suggesting such efforts breached established agreements between the two countries.
