Top Russian, Syrian diplomats proceed discussions that started in Türkiye
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met in Moscow on Thursday to build on earlier discussions held in Türkiye. Lavrov confirmed that their meeting continues a diplomatic exchange initiated in January, including a prior phone conversation between the presidents of both countries.
Lavrov expressed support for Syria’s political transition and voiced hope that the Syrian people would soon return to a peaceful life. He reiterated Russia's invitation for Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to attend the upcoming Russia-Arab League summit scheduled for October 15.
“We previously discussed cooperation prospects in Türkiye, and now we aim to carry that dialogue forward,” Lavrov said. “We hope President al-Sharaa can join us at the summit.”
Shaibani acknowledged Syria's ongoing challenges but emphasized that the current moment also offers an opportunity to strengthen national unity. He expressed appreciation for Russia’s support and emphasized the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations.
Describing Syria as entering a new phase, Shaibani said the government has maintained functioning institutions and security structures. He emphasized the importance of reuniting Syrians both within the country and abroad while working to fill political and security gaps. The minister stressed the need to build a cooperative and respectful relationship with Russia moving forward.
