Strong Aftershock Rattles Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula
(MENAFN) A strong 6.8 magnitude aftershock rocked the waters near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on social media.
The earthquake struck at 17:37 local time (05:37 GMT), located 277 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the capital of the region, at a depth of 26 kilometers.
The Kamchatka Tsunami Warning and Monitoring Center confirmed that any tsunami waves generated by the quake are anticipated to remain below 19 centimeters in height.
Despite the minimal expected wave size, emergency officials strongly advised residents to avoid the coastline as a precautionary measure.
Additionally, the ministry recommended that vessels in coastal zones, including those anchored in bays or open roadsteads with broad entrances, proceed out to sea beyond the 50-meter isobath and navigate in a direction perpendicular to the shore.
