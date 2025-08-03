Kazakh President And UN Secgen Discuss Sustainable Development And UN Reform
It is reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the arrival of the high-ranking guest on the eve of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, despite his busy schedule, is of particular importance and confirms the UN's commitment to the goals of sustainable development.
The President noted that the opening of the first Sustainable Development Goals Centre in Central Asia was an important step for the entire region. He thanked the Secretary-General and his team for their continued support of this initiative and praised the launch of the UN80 project. Kazakhstan, he said, fully supports the UN reform and shares its priorities, remaining true to the principles of multilateralism, diplomacy and international cooperation.
In turn, Antonio Guterres thanked for the warm welcome and noted Kazakhstan's significant contribution to strengthening global dialogue and promoting sustainable development goals. He emphasized that the country's renunciation of nuclear weapons has become an example for the entire world, and also noted Kazakhstan's role as a mediator and bridge between peoples, religions and cultures.
The parties discussed the prospects for the work of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals in Central Asia and Afghanistan, issues of reforming the Organization, as well as key international and regional topics.
