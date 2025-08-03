403
UK: Prison Sentence For People Smugglers Using Social Media Apps
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom is clamping down on people smugglers who promote illegal migration through social media apps, reported the Home Office.
In a press release, the Home Office detailed that people smugglers could face up to five years in prison and a large fine under a new offence the government plans to introduce under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, currently under review in Parliament.
Home Office analysis showed that approximately 80 percent of migrants arriving via small boats told officials that they used social media during their journey to the UK.
The smugglers have posted videos of migrants speaking of their success stories to encourage youth into taking the step, explained the Home Office, adding that they are selling a false narrative to victims.
Over the past few years, the UK has been facing a sharp increase in illegal migration through small boats from France.
Data published July 31 indicate that number of illegal migrants reached 25,000 since the beginning of the year.
The British government had inked deals with all of France, Germany, Italy and Albania to curb such activities. (end)
