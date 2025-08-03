403
Kremlin rejects wanting to ‘control’ EU candidate nation
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has dismissed accusations from Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who alleged that Russia is secretly funding opposition parties in an effort to influence the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.
Sandu, a pro-EU leader known for labeling her political opponents as “pro-Russian,” claimed earlier this week that Moscow intended to funnel over €100 million ($115 million) to rival candidates ahead of the vote set for September.
In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov firmly denied the allegations on Wednesday, stating, “This is not true. Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of other states.” He further suggested that Moldova should instead address its own internal restrictions on democratic participation, including those affecting citizens living abroad.
Earlier in the 2024 presidential race, Moscow had accused the Sandu administration of limiting opposition participation and curtailing voting rights for Moldovans residing in Russia—moves it argued were designed to manipulate the election outcome.
Sandu has claimed that Moscow is trying to orchestrate regime change and block Moldova’s efforts to join the European Union. She also stated that her government has been working with major social media companies to monitor suspicious online activity, although messaging platform Telegram has reportedly not responded to outreach.
Moldova was granted EU candidate status in 2022 alongside Ukraine—a decision seen by many as politically symbolic, signaling Western support rather than reflecting Moldova’s institutional readiness for membership.
