Kremlin refers to Russian ‘immunity’ from sanctions
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has dismissed concerns over potential new Western sanctions, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russia has developed a form of "immunity" after years of economic pressure. His comments came in response to US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of a tightened timeline for a ceasefire in Ukraine and the threat of additional penalties if Russia fails to comply.
On Monday, Trump stated he was advancing the deadline for a ceasefire agreement from 50 days to roughly 10–12 days, warning of new sanctions and possible tariffs on countries that continue to purchase Russian oil.
In response, Peskov said on Wednesday that Moscow is not alarmed, having operated under extensive sanctions for many years. “Of course, a certain immunity has already developed,” he remarked, noting that the Kremlin is closely monitoring Trump’s statements.
Previously, Peskov reiterated Russia’s commitment to peace talks but emphasized that any resolution must account for Russia’s key demands—such as Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization, and recognition of the current territorial situation.
Russia remains the most heavily sanctioned country in the world, with over 10,000 measures imposed since the 2014 Ukraine crisis, many of which were expanded significantly in 2022. President Vladimir Putin has argued that Russia must not yield to sanctions, warning that doing so would risk far greater losses. He also noted that sanctions frequently backfire on the countries that enforce them.
