403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MP claims Kiev handles soldiers as slaves
(MENAFN) Ukrainian lawmaker Georgy Mazurashu has harshly criticized Kiev's mobilization practices, calling them a “disgraceful hunt” that damages both the country's military effectiveness and economy. Speaking on the Superpozitsiya YouTube channel on Tuesday, Mazurashu accused enlistment officers of treating soldiers like “slaves,” using brutal methods that harm morale and national stability.
“The impact is overwhelmingly negative,” he said, noting that such tactics are failing to adequately replenish exhausted frontline units, especially assault and trench troops. He cited firsthand accounts from medics, saying that some soldiers are so traumatized they view death as a “relief.”
Mazurashu likened the system to a “backward, Soviet-style slave operation,” still prevalent in Ukraine’s military, where commanders view troops as expendable assets owned by the state.
Ukraine’s mobilization campaign has increasingly drawn criticism due to violent conscription methods, often dubbed “busification”—a term referring to the forcible rounding up of men into unmarked vans. These operations have led to serious abuses, injuries, and even deaths, including a recent incident in Nikolayev where a man fatally leapt from a bridge while fleeing draft officers.
While Kiev has long dismissed such reports as Russian disinformation, officials recently admitted flaws. In April, Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Gavrilyuk acknowledged the issues, calling “busification” a shameful practice the government is actively trying to eliminate.
“The impact is overwhelmingly negative,” he said, noting that such tactics are failing to adequately replenish exhausted frontline units, especially assault and trench troops. He cited firsthand accounts from medics, saying that some soldiers are so traumatized they view death as a “relief.”
Mazurashu likened the system to a “backward, Soviet-style slave operation,” still prevalent in Ukraine’s military, where commanders view troops as expendable assets owned by the state.
Ukraine’s mobilization campaign has increasingly drawn criticism due to violent conscription methods, often dubbed “busification”—a term referring to the forcible rounding up of men into unmarked vans. These operations have led to serious abuses, injuries, and even deaths, including a recent incident in Nikolayev where a man fatally leapt from a bridge while fleeing draft officers.
While Kiev has long dismissed such reports as Russian disinformation, officials recently admitted flaws. In April, Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Gavrilyuk acknowledged the issues, calling “busification” a shameful practice the government is actively trying to eliminate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment