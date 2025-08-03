Rahil Pillarisetty Pulls Off Thrilling Win In Rolon Round Of National Motorcycle Racing Championship

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, Aug 3 (IANS) Rahil Pillarisetty from Hyderabad and Bengaluru teenager Savion Sabu hogged the limelight with contrasting victories in the two premier Pro-Stock categories as the Rolon Round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship concluded at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Sunday.

While the 27-year-old Rahil (RACR Castrol Power1) maintained an impressive pace to fight off strong challenges to win the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open race, Savion swept to a comfortable victory, his second of the weekend, for the Bengaluru-based Mad Rabbit Racing team.

Savion's teammate and fellow-Bengalurean Varun Patil topped the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) race for his second win in four starts this season while Coimbatore's Raj Kumar took the honours in the Super Stock 165cc Intermediate as he led a 1-2 finish for Motul Sparks Racing with Mohamed Samrul Zubair from Hyderabad in tow.

Meanwhile, Daniel Lalhriatkima from Mizoram and Assam's Johring Warisa scripted history of sorts by delivering a first double podium for Northeast and for their team, Yakuza Racing India, which was formed only this year. Daniel finished first and Johring came in third behind Coimbatore's Hari Haran (RACR Castrol Power1) in the Stock 165cc (Novice) race.

Like in Race-1 on Saturday, there was plenty of drama in today's second outing, but Rahil steered clear of incidents after an early scare in the first lap when Johann Reeves Emmanuel (Motul KTM Gusto Racing India) crashed as the duo lined up for a right-hander. Thereafter, Rahil and Race-1 winner, Pune's Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) did the front-running, but not for long. Young Bengalurean, Chiranth Vishwanath (Petronas TVS Racing), having started last in the 12-bike grid, sliced his way to join the front-runners. Chiranth and Sarthak made contact twice during the race and on the second occasion, the latter crashed and eventually limped home eighth. Rahil managed to stay in front of the chasing Chiranth for a fine win. Veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1) finished third.

Hari Haran (Coimbatore) extended his domination in the Rookie (RTR 200) category of the Petronas TVS India One-Make Championship by notching another win while Hyderabad's Mohamed Samrul Zubair took the honour s in the Expert (RR 310) race for his first win of the season in this class.

Jammu's Raivat Dhar registered his first win in the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (Honda CB 300F) to make significant progress in the points standings.