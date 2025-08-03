403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Army Foils Drone Infiltration Attempt On Western Border
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 3 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone, working closely with military security agencies, successfully intercepted a drone attempting to cross into the country from the western border on Saturday, a military source announced.
According to the source from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army, border guard units detected and tracked the drone's trajectory. Rules of engagement were applied, and the drone was dealt with and brought down inside Jordanian territory. It was then handed over to the relevant authorities for necessary procedures.
The source affirmed that the Jordanian Armed Forces continue to carry out their duties with utmost efficiency and vigilance and are determined to prevent any attempts that aim to threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom.
Amman, August 3 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone, working closely with military security agencies, successfully intercepted a drone attempting to cross into the country from the western border on Saturday, a military source announced.
According to the source from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army, border guard units detected and tracked the drone's trajectory. Rules of engagement were applied, and the drone was dealt with and brought down inside Jordanian territory. It was then handed over to the relevant authorities for necessary procedures.
The source affirmed that the Jordanian Armed Forces continue to carry out their duties with utmost efficiency and vigilance and are determined to prevent any attempts that aim to threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment