Army Foils Drone Infiltration Attempt On Western Border


2025-08-03 06:05:55
Amman, August 3 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone, working closely with military security agencies, successfully intercepted a drone attempting to cross into the country from the western border on Saturday, a military source announced.
According to the source from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army, border guard units detected and tracked the drone's trajectory. Rules of engagement were applied, and the drone was dealt with and brought down inside Jordanian territory. It was then handed over to the relevant authorities for necessary procedures.
The source affirmed that the Jordanian Armed Forces continue to carry out their duties with utmost efficiency and vigilance and are determined to prevent any attempts that aim to threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom.

