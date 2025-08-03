Packaging, Paper Sector Reaches 58 Markets Worldwide

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) -- Jordan's packaging, paper, and cardboard industry is steadily strengthening its global and domestic footprint, with exports reaching 58 countries, a sign of the sector's rising international competitiveness, according to recent data from the Jordan Chamber of Industry.Figures provided to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) show that the sector's exports reached approximately JD135 million in 2024. In the first five months of 2025 alone, exports have already hit JD58 million.Beyond export performance, the sector plays a foundational role in the industrial ecosystem. It serves as both a critical input in manufacturing processes and a standalone product, supporting industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics, and engineering.Packaging inputs make up around 16% of total industrial production costs in the kingdom 14% attributed to packaging materials and 2% to stationery and printed materials (excluding raw inputs). These figures underscore the sector's influence on operational efficiency and product quality across the board.Domestically, the sector is a powerhouse, channeling nearly 88% of its output to the local market. Annual domestic sales exceed JD1 billion, covering 77% of national demand among the highest coverage rates in Jordan's industrial sectors. It also represents 9% of total manufacturing output, valued at JD1.14 billion annually.Notably, this is a midstream industrial sector with a wide-reaching impact, not only enabling production but also supporting logistics, trade, storage, and distribution. Its synergy with core industries, particularly food, pharmaceutical, and chemical manufacturing, positions it as a strategic player in enhancing food and industrial security through product protection, shelf-life stability, and marketing appeal.Employing 11,000 workers across 760 facilities, the sector is also emerging as an investment magnet. Growing global demand for sustainable, innovative, and recyclable packaging solutions places Jordan's industry in a favorable position to support green growth and high-value economic development.The Jordan Chamber of Industry stressed that advancing the packaging sector is an investment in the future of all industrial sectors, urging policymakers to prioritize it in national strategies aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision's goal of unlocking promising, high-value sectors.