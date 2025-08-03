403
Dozens of Ukrainian drones attack Russian regions, harming four people
(MENAFN) A wave of Ukrainian drone activity struck various parts of Russia overnight, leaving four civilians injured and sparking fires in several locations, as stated by reports.
In one of the hardest-hit regions, around 15 unmanned aerial vehicles were reportedly launched toward a southwestern area. Defensive systems intercepted many of them above the main city and surrounding districts. One house was completely destroyed in the process, and others sustained structural damage to their walls, roofs, and windows. A separate fire incident affected a nearby garage and auto repair shop.
Local authorities confirmed that two women were hospitalized due to the attack. Another woman was treated at the scene, while a man residing outside the city suffered burns and was also taken to a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in a southern coastal city, a drone targeted a fuel container at an oil storage site in one of the districts, leading to a significant fire that was visible across the city. Emergency services responded promptly, with officials confirming the fire also impacted nearby structures such as garages. As a safety measure, airport operations in the city were temporarily suspended due to the ongoing drone threat.
Additional incidents involving drones were also noted in other territories within the same southern region, as well as in a western area, where aerial defense systems reportedly neutralized several UAVs. No injuries were reported in those locations.
Due to continued risk, multiple regions—including areas in central and southeastern Russia—have escalated their alert levels, implementing emergency measures and advising citizens to stay indoors for safety.
In a separate series of drone assaults the night before, four civilians lost their lives. The deaths occurred in various provinces where aerial strikes inflicted damage on both residential neighborhoods and industrial sites, according to regional updates.
