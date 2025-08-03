Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kenyan President Pledges USD4.6M Prize for CHAN Win

2025-08-03 05:53:36
(MENAFN) Kenyan President William Ruto on Saturday pledged a record-breaking incentive of over 600 million Kenyan shillings (approximately 4.6 million U.S. dollars) to the national football team, Harambee Stars, should they clinch the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) title.

"Guys, it cannot get better than this. We have tripled the rewards so that everyone does their best," Ruto declared during a breakfast meeting with the players in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.

Describing the moment as monumental, Ruto emphasized the significance of the event: "This is a very historic moment for Kenya. It is the first time in the history of football that Kenya is hosting CHAN."

In a tiered bonus structure, the president committed 464,500 U.S. dollars if the team reaches the quarterfinals, over 542,000 dollars for advancing to the semifinals, and a substantial 697,000 dollars should they qualify for the final match scheduled for August 30 in Nairobi.

In addition to these milestone-based incentives, each player stands to receive more than 7,741 dollars for every match won during the tournament, and half that amount for every draw.

The CHAN tournament, running for a month, officially kicks off Saturday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The championship is being jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

