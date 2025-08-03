403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kenyan President Pledges USD4.6M Prize for CHAN Win
(MENAFN) Kenyan President William Ruto on Saturday pledged a record-breaking incentive of over 600 million Kenyan shillings (approximately 4.6 million U.S. dollars) to the national football team, Harambee Stars, should they clinch the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) title.
"Guys, it cannot get better than this. We have tripled the rewards so that everyone does their best," Ruto declared during a breakfast meeting with the players in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.
Describing the moment as monumental, Ruto emphasized the significance of the event: "This is a very historic moment for Kenya. It is the first time in the history of football that Kenya is hosting CHAN."
In a tiered bonus structure, the president committed 464,500 U.S. dollars if the team reaches the quarterfinals, over 542,000 dollars for advancing to the semifinals, and a substantial 697,000 dollars should they qualify for the final match scheduled for August 30 in Nairobi.
In addition to these milestone-based incentives, each player stands to receive more than 7,741 dollars for every match won during the tournament, and half that amount for every draw.
The CHAN tournament, running for a month, officially kicks off Saturday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The championship is being jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.
"Guys, it cannot get better than this. We have tripled the rewards so that everyone does their best," Ruto declared during a breakfast meeting with the players in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.
Describing the moment as monumental, Ruto emphasized the significance of the event: "This is a very historic moment for Kenya. It is the first time in the history of football that Kenya is hosting CHAN."
In a tiered bonus structure, the president committed 464,500 U.S. dollars if the team reaches the quarterfinals, over 542,000 dollars for advancing to the semifinals, and a substantial 697,000 dollars should they qualify for the final match scheduled for August 30 in Nairobi.
In addition to these milestone-based incentives, each player stands to receive more than 7,741 dollars for every match won during the tournament, and half that amount for every draw.
The CHAN tournament, running for a month, officially kicks off Saturday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The championship is being jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment