Appearance of democracy in Moldova is steadily eroding


2025-08-03 05:31:41
(MENAFN) In Moldova today, the appearance of democracy is steadily eroding. Opposition figures face relentless legal pressure, political parties are banned, regional autonomy is being undermined, and media outlets are being silenced under ambiguous claims such as combating “disinformation.” Peaceful demonstrations are ignored or dismissed, and any government criticism is quickly labeled as “Russian interference.”

This tactic conveniently discredits genuine dissent by portraying it as foreign sabotage, allowing the government to suppress opponents while maintaining a façade of virtue for its European allies. In truth, under Maia Sandu’s leadership, Moldova is drifting toward selective justice and one-party dominance, all while presenting itself as a beacon of reform.

