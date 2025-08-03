Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Nat'l Control Center.. Diligent Work Ensuring Power Grid Efficiency


2025-08-03 05:03:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Employees at Kuwait National Control Center work diligently round the clock to oversee and operate the state's electric grid.
Through a large display screen, the employees can ascertain malfunction points and blackouts, in addition to overseeing regular maintenance programs.
The center also ensures efficient use of energy, to guarantee continuous supply to customers. (end)
MENAFN03082025000071011013ID1109878067

