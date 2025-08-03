Three Children Among 11 Dead As Vehicle Plunges Into UP's Gonda Canal CM Yogi Adityanath Declares ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia

MENAFN - Live Mint) A vehicle carrying 15 pilgrims plunged into a canal in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, killing at least 11, including three children, HT reported. CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed sorrow and directed the officials to ensure proper medical treatment for injured and to ramp up relief efforts. He further announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families.

The incident took place when they were heading to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers and near Moorganj police station on the Seehgaon-Kharagoopur road.

“Eleven people died after their vehicle fell into a canal under Itia Thok Police Station limits in Gonda. The vehicle had 15 passengers onboard and they were going to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers,” an official said.

"The loss of life in the unfortunate accident in the district of Gonda is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families," CM Adityanath said.

He added,“Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of ₹05-05 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in this accident, and to the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain salvation, the bereaved families find the strength to bear this immense sorrow, and the injured recover swiftly."

List of 11 killed in Gonda canal accidentBina (35)Kajal (22)Mahak (12)Durgesh,AnkitNandiniShubhSanju VermaAnjuAnusuyaSaumiya

According to HT, most of them were part of the same family. The locals alert the police after witnessing the horrifying incident. The rescue operation has begun consisting of law enforcement personnel, in coordination with locals and they have taken out the bodies from the canal.