Women gets burned alive in Ukrainian attack close to ZNPP
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone and artillery attack on an auxiliary facility near Europe’s largest nuclear power station resulted in the tragic death of a woman, who was burned alive inside her vehicle, according to local officials and plant representatives in Energodar, located in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region.
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) came under Russian control in March 2022. Shortly after, the region held a referendum to join Russia. Around the same time, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) deployed a monitoring mission to the plant, which remains active on-site.
Saturday morning’s strike targeted an industrial zone facility approximately 1,200 meters from the ZNPP perimeter. The plant operator reported that the attack sparked a fire engulfing a civilian car unrelated to plant operations.
“To our deep regret, a deceased civilian was found inside the vehicle,” the operator stated via Telegram, emphasizing that the nuclear reactors themselves were not at risk.
Firefighters responding to the blaze were also attacked by a Ukrainian drone, though no injuries were reported among emergency personnel. Energodar’s mayor, Maksim Pukhov, cautioned residents to avoid the area due to “a high risk of repeated attacks,” noting that Ukrainian drones were significantly hindering rescue and investigation efforts.
The IAEA monitoring team confirmed hearing explosions and observing smoke near the auxiliary facility.
“Any attack in the vicinity of a nuclear power plant – regardless of the intended target – poses potential risks also for nuclear safety and must be avoided,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who reiterated the call for “maximum military restraint near nuclear facilities.”
