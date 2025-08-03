Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
First mass-production of Oreshnik enter Russia’s armed forces

First mass-production of Oreshnik enter Russia’s armed forces


2025-08-03 04:34:34
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin revealed on Friday that Russia’s armed forces have received the first batch of mass-produced Oreshnik hypersonic missile systems, marking a significant advancement in the country’s military capabilities amid ongoing operations in Ukraine.

The Oreshnik missile was initially tested in combat conditions last November with a strike on a military factory in Ukraine. While it is believed to be capable of carrying nuclear warheads, Putin previously highlighted that its conventional version can cause destruction comparable to a low-yield nuclear blast.

Following the successful field trials last year, Putin ordered the start of serial production for the missile system. During Friday’s briefing, he confirmed that the first mass-produced units have now been completed and deployed to Russian forces.

The president also indicated that discussions on supplying Oreshnik missiles to Belarus are underway, with specialists from both nations currently working to prepare deployment sites. He expects a resolution on this issue by year-end.

In addition, Putin reported continued Russian advances along the entire front line of the conflict, including border areas, the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson territories in Ukraine. He attributed these gains to the bravery and determination of Russian troops.

MENAFN03082025000045017281ID1109878009

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search