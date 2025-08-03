403
Hamas rejects disbarment unless full Palestinian sovereign is established
(MENAFN) Hamas announced on Saturday that it will not consider disarmament unless a fully independent and sovereign Palestinian state is established, firmly rejecting reports suggesting otherwise.
The group’s statement came in response to claims by an Israeli newspaper, which cited audio recordings allegedly featuring US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. In the recordings, Witkoff reportedly claimed, “Hamas has said that they are prepared to be demilitarized,” adding, “We are very, very close to a solution to end this war.”
In a statement published on Telegram, Hamas dismissed those reports, stressing that resistance and armed struggle remain a “national and legitimate right as long as the occupation continues,” and one that is protected by international law.
“These rights cannot be relinquished except with the full attainment of our national rights — foremost being the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” the group stated.
Witkoff, a key figure in US President Donald Trump's Middle East policy team, met with families of Israeli hostages in Tel Aviv on Saturday, amid growing domestic pressure on the Israeli government to secure the captives' release through a ceasefire deal. His visit followed the release of disturbing footage by Hamas and Islamic Jihad showing two visibly emaciated Israeli hostages.
Witkoff also visited an aid center in southern Gaza run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a controversial organization involved in US aid efforts. He said his goal was to provide Trump with firsthand insight into Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and to help shape a plan for urgently needed food and medical aid deliveries.
