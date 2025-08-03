Kashi's Name Echoing Across World: GI Expert Padma Shri Rajni Kant
Under this initiative, Kashi has transformed into a Geographical Indication (GI) hub, creating not just economic opportunities but global recognition for traditional and indigenous crafts.
Renowned GI expert and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Rajni Kant praised the transformation, saying the world is once again looking towards Kashi, not just for spiritual inspiration, but for its artisanal excellence.
"Kashi's name is now reaching across the world, promoting local goods on global platforms. The ancient glory and traditions of Kashi, and the essence of Sanatan Dharma, are returning," Rajni Kant said.
Emphasising the social harmony and inclusive participation in this revival, he said, "The best part is that people from all religions, communities, castes, and backgrounds are involved. There are no language or social barriers. In many cases, the artisans may be from the Muslim community, while the traders selling the goods are Hindu. This beautiful fabric of cooperation reflects the soul of Kashi's tradition and unity."
He further noted that Varanasi is increasingly being recognised not just as India's cultural centre, but as a growing global hub for sustainable, heritage-driven development.
"What we are seeing is not just the revival of lost traditions, but their re-establishment on the world stage. Kashi is now being seen as a centre not just for India, but for global growth," he added.
Twenty-four new GI tags have been granted to products from the Kashi region, raising the total to 32 GI-certified items.
These include globally acclaimed crafts like Banarasi brocade and sarees, pink meenakari, metal repousse work, and Banarasi shehnai, along with iconic local delicacies such as lal peda, thandai, tricolour barfi, and the famed Banarasi paan.
Kashi's GI ecosystem is powering an annual business of Rs 25,500 crore, employing nearly 20 lakh people.
These figures underscore how heritage industries, when properly supported, can drive economic self-reliance and community livelihood while preserving cultural identity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment