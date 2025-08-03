403
India has no plans to stop importing Russian oil
(MENAFN) India has no plans to halt its imports of Russian oil, contrary to remarks made by US President Donald Trump, according to multiple media reports published on Saturday.
Citing two senior Indian officials, The New York Times reported that New Delhi will continue purchasing discounted Russian crude based on economic considerations. A Russian state news agency also quoted a government source confirming that Indian refineries remain active buyers of Russian oil, with no official instructions to stop.
The reports came after Trump told reporters, “I understand India no longer is going to be buying oil from Russia… That’s what I heard. I don’t know if that’s right or not, but that’s a good step. We’ll see what happens.” Trump has long criticized India’s trade and energy ties with Moscow, calling them unfair to the United States.
Just days earlier, Trump announced new 25% tariffs on Indian goods, escalating trade tensions between the two countries.
Despite growing Western pressure on nations to reduce ties with Russia, India has maintained a policy of non-alignment and energy pragmatism, citing its national interest and the need to secure affordable oil for its large population and growing economy.
