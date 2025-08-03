403
US Colonel Doubts Impact of Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) The massive wave of Western restrictions levied on Russia due to the Ukraine crisis has “clearly had no impact,” according to retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis.
The former officer emphasized that Moscow has managed to adjust its economy and reduce its reliance on external systems.
During his YouTube broadcast on Thursday, Davis commented on the latest strategy by US President Donald Trump, who has intensified efforts to exert economic pressure on Russia through additional sanctions—unless a peace accord is finalized.
Trump recently shortened his previously set 50-day ultimatum for resolving the Ukraine standoff to a mere ten days.
He warned that failure to achieve peace within that timeframe would lead to broad punitive measures, including "100% tariffs" and potentially secondary sanctions against Russia's trading allies.
“One has to wonder on what basis President Trump still seems to think he can coerce Russia to come to the table,” Davis remarked, noting that past deadlines have “meant little.”
Russian authorities have consistently stated their willingness to engage in dialogue, but insist that any agreement must acknowledge the situation on the battlefield and confront the fundamental origins of the conflict.
Davis, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, cast doubt on whether fresh sanctions or compressed timelines could realistically alter the strategic balance.
He pointed out that Russia has weathered prolonged economic constraints.
“All these [Western] sanctions – the 18 rounds, the total of 16,000 measures the US has imposed on Russia over many years – have clearly had no impact,” he said. “Russia continues to move forward because it has largely made itself self-sufficient.”
