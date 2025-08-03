403
US fed officials start investigation into ex-special counsel
(MENAFN) Federal officials have launched an investigation into former special counsel Jack Smith, who previously led two high-profile criminal cases against President Donald Trump, the Office of the Special Counsel (OSC) confirmed on Saturday.
While the OSC declined to provide specific details, US media reports suggest that Smith is being investigated for possible violations of the Hatch Act — a law that restricts political activity by federal employees to ensure a nonpartisan civil service.
Smith, appointed in 2022, had been tasked with probing Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He resigned from his role earlier this year.
The OSC, an independent federal agency, does not have the power to bring criminal charges but may pursue disciplinary action or refer its findings to the Department of Justice. Unlike Smith’s former special counsel office, which operated under the DOJ and could prosecute federal crimes, the OSC focuses solely on ethical and administrative violations within the federal workforce.
The investigation comes amid heightened scrutiny of legal actions taken against Trump ahead of the 2024 election, and could raise fresh questions about the neutrality of past prosecutorial decisions.
