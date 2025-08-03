Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Study Warns Adults Breathe in Up to 68,000 Microplastic Particles Daily

Study Warns Adults Breathe in Up to 68,000 Microplastic Particles Daily


2025-08-03 04:21:13
(MENAFN) Recent research indicates that people may be breathing in microplastics at levels exceeding previous estimates by more than 100 times, with adults potentially inhaling roughly 68,000 plastic particles every day from both indoor and outdoor air sources.

Published in the journal PLOS One, the study exposes the vastly underestimated extent of airborne microplastic exposure and the possible threats it poses to human health.

Conducted by scientists at the University of Toulouse, the investigation concentrated on microplastics ranging from 1 to 10 micrometers in size—tiny particles capable of reaching deep into lung tissue.

“Most studies so far have examined larger particles between 20 and 200 micrometers,” the authors noted. “But smaller microplastics pose greater concern for respiratory health.”

By employing Raman spectroscopy, the team examined air samples collected from their own homes and inside vehicle cabins. Results revealed median microplastic concentrations of 528 particles per cubic meter indoors and a substantially higher 2,238 particles per cubic meter inside cars, with 94% of these particles measuring under 10 micrometers.

When integrating their data with existing studies, researchers calculated that adults inhale approximately 3,200 particles daily in the 10 to 300 micrometer size bracket—but a staggering 68,000 particles daily within the critical 1 to 10 micrometer range.

The research warns that inhaling microplastics may induce oxidative stress, impair immune function, and cause harm to other organs.

Co-lead authors Nadiia Yakovenko and Jeroen Sonke highlighted additional hazards tied to poorly ventilated vehicle interiors.

“During long commutes, people may inhale far greater quantities of microplastics due to air circulation limits inside vehicles,” they said.

The authors urge more comprehensive studies on the prolonged health impacts of microplastic inhalation and call on policymakers to prioritize action against indoor air pollution.

MENAFN03082025000045017169ID1109877997

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search