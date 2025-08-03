Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Billionaires Become Richer in Early 2025

2025-08-03 04:17:43
(MENAFN) The collective net value of Russia’s most affluent individuals expanded by $20.4 billion during the initial six months of 2025, largely fueled by gains among resource sector magnates, according to the most recent figures from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Vladimir Potanin, the principal stakeholder in Norilsk Nickel, maintained his status as the wealthiest individual in Russia.

His fortune swelled by $2.5 billion, bringing his total to $30.4 billion.

In second place, Vagit Alekperov, the founder of Lukoil—Russia’s second-biggest oil enterprise—enhanced his wealth by $1.1 billion, bringing his net assets to $26.5 billion.

Alexey Mordashov, the head of steel-manufacturing giant Severstal, took third place after increasing his holdings by $1.9 billion, reaching $25.2 billion.

Leonid Mikhelson, who holds a major stake in Novatek, Russia’s second-largest natural gas supplier, experienced a $1.4 billion uptick in his fortune, which now totals $23.8 billion.

On the other hand, the steepest decline was seen by Vladimir Lisin, the controlling shareholder of NLMK.

His wealth diminished by $3.5 billion, landing at $22.2 billion, largely due to softer steel market prices.

Meanwhile, Pavel Durov, co-creator of Telegram, witnessed a surge in his fortune by $3.2 billion, bringing his overall wealth to $14.3 billion.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index has been observing the financial standings of the globe’s top 500 wealthiest individuals since March 2012, relying on up-to-the-minute stock data and official company filings.

