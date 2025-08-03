403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin skeptical about legality of Ukrainian government
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent call for regime change in Moscow, asserting that Zelensky lacks a legal mandate to hold office.
The comments came after Zelensky urged Western allies to support efforts to overthrow the Russian government, warning that even with a ceasefire, Moscow would seek to destabilize neighboring nations. In response, Putin said Russia's political system operates under its constitution and that its leadership was legally established—unlike Ukraine’s.
Zelensky, elected in 2019, has remained in office past his official term, citing martial law as a reason for suspending elections. Putin pointed out that under Ukraine’s own constitution, power should have passed to the parliamentary speaker if a new president was not elected.
Although the Kremlin previously treated Zelensky’s tenure as a domestic Ukrainian matter, Russian officials have now questioned the legality of any agreements he might sign, including potential peace deals. They argue such agreements could be legally contested due to Zelensky’s disputed authority.
Polls suggest Zelensky would lose in a competitive election, with former military chief Valery Zaluzhny viewed as a top alternative among voters.
Putin made these remarks alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a visit to the historic Valaam Monastery in northwestern Russia.
The comments came after Zelensky urged Western allies to support efforts to overthrow the Russian government, warning that even with a ceasefire, Moscow would seek to destabilize neighboring nations. In response, Putin said Russia's political system operates under its constitution and that its leadership was legally established—unlike Ukraine’s.
Zelensky, elected in 2019, has remained in office past his official term, citing martial law as a reason for suspending elections. Putin pointed out that under Ukraine’s own constitution, power should have passed to the parliamentary speaker if a new president was not elected.
Although the Kremlin previously treated Zelensky’s tenure as a domestic Ukrainian matter, Russian officials have now questioned the legality of any agreements he might sign, including potential peace deals. They argue such agreements could be legally contested due to Zelensky’s disputed authority.
Polls suggest Zelensky would lose in a competitive election, with former military chief Valery Zaluzhny viewed as a top alternative among voters.
Putin made these remarks alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a visit to the historic Valaam Monastery in northwestern Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment