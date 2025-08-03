403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AI-Driven Robotic Pet with Distinct Personalities Storms Japan
(MENAFN) In Japan, a soft, AI-driven robotic pet is gaining widespread popularity by developing distinct personalities shaped by its interactions, according to media on Sunday.
Developed by Casio Computer, the robot named Moflin boasts the capability to display over 4 million unique personality traits. It recognizes the individual who spends the most time with it as its primary owner and gradually adapts to their preferences through tactile interaction such as petting and hugging.
The concept originated when a Casio engineer introduced a prototype aimed at capturing the charm and appeal of small animals.
After its launch in November, Moflin exceeded sales expectations, with more than 7,000 units sold by March. The product has resonated strongly with women in their late 30s and 40s. Ichikawa, the project lead, mentioned that some users have even brought their Moflins along on outings.
"People can feel that their Moflins are different from other Moflins, as the robots, like animals, display individual personalities and emotions, on top of growing and having varying sleep cycles," said Erina Ichikawa, 42, who led the development team.
Priced at 59,400 yen ($400) each, Casio also offers supplementary services, such as a grooming salon to clean and maintain the robots' fur.
Developed by Casio Computer, the robot named Moflin boasts the capability to display over 4 million unique personality traits. It recognizes the individual who spends the most time with it as its primary owner and gradually adapts to their preferences through tactile interaction such as petting and hugging.
The concept originated when a Casio engineer introduced a prototype aimed at capturing the charm and appeal of small animals.
After its launch in November, Moflin exceeded sales expectations, with more than 7,000 units sold by March. The product has resonated strongly with women in their late 30s and 40s. Ichikawa, the project lead, mentioned that some users have even brought their Moflins along on outings.
"People can feel that their Moflins are different from other Moflins, as the robots, like animals, display individual personalities and emotions, on top of growing and having varying sleep cycles," said Erina Ichikawa, 42, who led the development team.
Priced at 59,400 yen ($400) each, Casio also offers supplementary services, such as a grooming salon to clean and maintain the robots' fur.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment