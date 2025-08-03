Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI-Driven Robotic Pet with Distinct Personalities Storms Japan

2025-08-03 04:14:22
(MENAFN) In Japan, a soft, AI-driven robotic pet is gaining widespread popularity by developing distinct personalities shaped by its interactions, according to media on Sunday.

Developed by Casio Computer, the robot named Moflin boasts the capability to display over 4 million unique personality traits. It recognizes the individual who spends the most time with it as its primary owner and gradually adapts to their preferences through tactile interaction such as petting and hugging.

The concept originated when a Casio engineer introduced a prototype aimed at capturing the charm and appeal of small animals.

After its launch in November, Moflin exceeded sales expectations, with more than 7,000 units sold by March. The product has resonated strongly with women in their late 30s and 40s. Ichikawa, the project lead, mentioned that some users have even brought their Moflins along on outings.

"People can feel that their Moflins are different from other Moflins, as the robots, like animals, display individual personalities and emotions, on top of growing and having varying sleep cycles," said Erina Ichikawa, 42, who led the development team.

Priced at 59,400 yen ($400) each, Casio also offers supplementary services, such as a grooming salon to clean and maintain the robots' fur.

