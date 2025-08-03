Al Ain Announces Permanent Closure Of Burial Site At Al Matawa'a Cemetery
The Al Ain City Municipality has announced the closure of the burial site permanently at Al Matawa'a Cemetery after it reached full capacity.
According to the municipality, no new burials will be conducted at Al Matawa'a Cemetery moving forward.
Families of the deceased are requested to proceed with burial arrangements at other approved cemeteries across the city. These alternative sites are fully operational and prepared to receive future burials in line with the established procedures and regulations.
Despite the closure of the burial site, Al Matawa'a Cemetery will remain open for visitors during officially designated visiting hours. The municipality has emphasised that the dignity and sanctity of the cemetery will be maintained, and visitors are welcome to continue paying their respects.
The decision, which comes as part of the municipality's ongoing efforts to manage public cemeteries responsibly and in accordance with regulatory standards, has been communicated to the public to ensure a smooth transition for bereaved families.
