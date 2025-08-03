Oman: Man Dies In Dhofar Car Crash Body Transported

An Omani citizen lost his life in a tragic accident in the Sultanate on Saturday, August 2, the Royal Oman Police announced on Sunday, August 3.

The incident took place after two vehicles crashed in Thumrait on Saturday, a small town and wilayat located in Dhofar in southern Oman.

The body of the deceased was transported from Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah to Liwa in North Batinah Governorate by the Police Aviation.

Last month, five people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road in Dhofar Governorate. Initial reports indicated that two Omanis and three Emiratis had died. Eleven others sustained injuries, including two Omanis and nine Emirati citizens of which five were children.

Meanwhile on July 2, four people were killed after a bus carrying children rolled over after colliding with a stationary object in Al-Rusaiss area of the Izki Governorate. The bus driver along with three children died in the accident.

With travel increasing during the Khareef season, it is crucial for drivers to be more wary of the roads. In a previous report by Khaleej Times , UAE residents who have made the journey to Salalah before strongly advise against rushing the drive.

Here are some tips they can follow:



Drivers should ensure their vehicles are in excellent condition.

Tyres must have good grip and brakes should be responsive, especially given the slippery, rain-soaked roads.

Visibility often drops due to fog and mist, so using fog lights and low beams, instead of high beams is crucial.

The misty roads in Dhofar can be deceptive, and it's common to encounter livestock such as cows, goats, and camels crossing unexpectedly, particularly near rural farms. Some turns along the route are narrow and sharply curved, making it essential to slow down even if the speed limit allows 80kmph.