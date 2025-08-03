UAE's NCM Records 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake In Russia's Kamchatka
The National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology recorded a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka at 9:37am UAE local time on Sunday (August 3).
On July 31, Kamchatka experienced the strongest earthquake since 1952, measuring 8.8 on the Richter scale. It triggered widespread tsunami warnings in the US, Japan, Russia, China and others. Around 10-foot tsunami waves hit Hawaii on Wednesday morning after the earthquake, triggering an evacuation.Recommended For You
Authorities in Russia also said that the eruption of the Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka, its first in 600 years, may be connected to the huge earthquake that rocked Russia's Far East last week, Russia's RIA state news agency and scientists reported on Sunday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"This is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years," RIA cited Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, as saying.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment