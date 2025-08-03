Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE's NCM Records 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake In Russia's Kamchatka

2025-08-03 04:13:56
The National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology recorded a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka at 9:37am UAE local time on Sunday (August 3).

On July 31, Kamchatka experienced the strongest earthquake since 1952, measuring 8.8 on the Richter scale. It triggered widespread tsunami warnings in the US, Japan, Russia, China and others. Around 10-foot tsunami waves hit Hawaii on Wednesday morning after the earthquake, triggering an evacuation.

Authorities in Russia also said that the eruption of the Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka, its first in 600 years, may be connected to the huge earthquake that rocked Russia's Far East last week, Russia's RIA state news agency and scientists reported on Sunday.

"This is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years," RIA cited Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, as saying.

