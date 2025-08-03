QNB Oman Gold Partner Of Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Oman has announced that it is partnering with Oman Sail to deliver the upcoming Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship 2025, to be held at the Oman Sail Sailing School in Muscat from 25 October to 1 November 2025.

The agreement was signed by Dr Khamis bin Salim Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail, and Khalid bin Mohammed Al Barwani, CEO of QNB Oman, at a ceremony held recently at the Oman Sail Headquarters.

Through this agreement, QNB Oman joins Oman Sail as a Gold Partner to achieve excellence in the sport of sailing by enhancing Oman's presence at the global stage and enabling Omani sailors to compete at the highest levels.

Commenting on this occasion, Khalid bin Mohammed Al Barwani, said,“QNB Oman is proud to partner with Oman Sail in supporting the IODA Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship 2025.

As the region's premier event for young sailors, this championship offers a unique platform for emerging talent to thrive and grow.”

Dr Khamis Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail, said,“We are pleased to partner with QNB Oman to support the upcoming IODA Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship.

Like Oman Sail, our partners are committed to supporting and empowering the Omani Youth as part of the goals of Oman Vision 2040, and the event will be an important development opportunity for the next generation of Omani sailors as we prepare to welcome athletes, coaches, families and media from across Asia and Oceania to the Oman Sail Sailing School in Mussanah.”

From her side, Heba Al-Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communications stated: ''We believe in the power of youth and the importance of nurturing their potential.

Our partnership with Oman Sail to support the IODA Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship 2025 reflects our dedication to empowering young talent and promoting sporting excellence in the region.”

Through this partnership, QNB Oman reaffirms its commitment to empowering the next generation and providing them with the opportunities they need to reach their full potential on a global stage.

The 2025 IODA Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship, organised in collaboration with the Oman Marine Sports Committee and International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA), will see over 100 sailors from more than 15 countries take part in a week of high-level competition.