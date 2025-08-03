Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Korea Enables Free Civilian Contact with North Koreans

2025-08-03 04:09:36
(MENAFN) South Korea declared on Thursday that its citizens will now be allowed unrestricted communication with North Koreans, provided they notify authorities beforehand.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young has finalized ministry guidelines that regulate declarations for private contact with North Koreans, aiming to eliminate previous restrictions on civilian communication, reported local media.

"This (permits) full-range contacts at the private level," Chung stated.

He added, "Free contacts between the peoples make mutual understanding possible, which can then lead to coexistence."

Chung also revealed that potential adjustments to the large-scale South Korea-US military exercise, Ulchi Freedom Shield, are slated for discussion at the National Security Council meeting scheduled for early August.

As part of ongoing efforts to foster better ties with the North, the unification minister mentioned his plan to propose modifications to the joint drills directly to President Lee Jae Myung earlier this week.

Later on Thursday, Chung voiced support for reopening the Kaesong Industrial Complex, expressing regret over the 2016 decision to shut down the inter-Korean industrial zone.

Originally launched in 2004 in the North Korean border city of Kaesong, the industrial park was established following the landmark 2000 inter-Korean summit between then-South Korean President Kim Dae-Jung and late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

