U.S. FRA Withdraws USD26M High-Speed Rail Grants
(MENAFN) U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced Friday that the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is withdrawing two grants totaling more than $26 million for a long-delayed high-speed rail line planned to connect Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.
"After nearly a decade of poor planning, significant community opposition, tremendous cost overruns, and nothing to show for it, Secretary Duffy is ending federal involvement in the project and its cost to taxpayers," the Transportation Department stated.
According to the agency, a detailed review concluded that the proposed Superconducting Magnetic Levitation Project would cause major, unavoidable disruptions to federal properties and agencies, including those tied to national security.
"This project lacked everything needed to be a success from planning to execution. This project did not have the means to go the distance, and I can't in good conscience keep taxpayers on the hook for it," said Duffy.
Originally envisioned as a cutting-edge transportation solution, the high-speed rail line would have used superconducting magnetic levitation technology to reduce travel time between Baltimore and Washington. The project carried an estimated price tag nearing $20 billion.
Federal backing for the project began in 2016, but it has since been plagued by persistent delays and escalating costs, according to the Transportation Department.
This is not the first time Secretary Duffy has pulled the plug on a high-speed rail initiative. On July 16, he announced the termination of approximately $4 billion in unused federal funds for California’s embattled high-speed rail system, which he described as a “boondoggle.” The administration blamed Governor Gavin Newsom and Democratic leadership for prolonged mismanagement and financial waste.
Governor Newsom and the California High-Speed Rail Authority have strongly opposed the decision, labeling it politically driven and initiating legal action to reclaim the funds.
