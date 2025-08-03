Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump says Russia, India ‘can take their dead economies down together’

2025-08-03 03:40:18
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared that Russia and India “can take their dead economies down together” as he announced 25% tariffs on Indian imports, along with penalties related to New Delhi’s economic ties with Moscow.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that the US has minimal trade with both Russia and India. “I don’t care what India does with Russia,” he said. “They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India; their tariffs are among the highest in the world.”

According to the Indian government, bilateral trade between India and the US reached $131.8 billion in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with India enjoying a trade surplus of $41.18 billion. Trump also noted that trade between Russia and the US is minimal, with Russian exports to the US totaling $3.27 billion in 2024, based on UN data.

Trump further criticized former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, labeling him a “failed former President” who “thinks he is still President” and warned him to “watch his words” as he’s “entering very dangerous territory.” Medvedev responded on X, cautioning that Trump’s demands for Russia to end the Ukraine conflict within ten days risk provoking a war not with Ukraine, but within the US itself.

Earlier, Trump said the tariffs on India were also motivated by India’s membership in BRICS, describing the group as “basically a group of countries that is anti-United States.”

