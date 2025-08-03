Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian ambassador claims West ‘planting time bomb’ in relations with India

2025-08-03 03:36:16
(MENAFN) Russia’s ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, has accused Western countries of harming their own relationships with India by issuing threats and sanctions linked to India’s ties with Moscow. Speaking to RT, Alipov criticized the EU and the US for acting unreliably and expressed doubt that these pressures will force India to cut its relationship with Russia.

His comments followed the EU’s announcement of its 18th sanctions package targeting India’s Vadinar refinery, partially owned by Russia’s Rosneft, as well as US President Donald Trump’s threats of tariffs over India’s energy and defense trade with Russia. Alipov described these Western actions as “planting a time bomb” under their relations with India and said US threats only highlight Washington’s unreliability as a partner.

He emphasized that Russia’s relationship with India has never been built at the expense of other countries, unlike the US, which he said pursues economic interests while undermining both Russian and Indian interests. Alipov added that these Western measures are widely condemned and considered illegitimate.

Acknowledging India’s heavy dependence on Moscow for oil and gas—importing about 80% of its energy needs—Alipov said India’s foreign policy will inevitably be influenced by its energy security.

The tensions come amid Trump’s announcement of 25% tariffs on Indian imports and additional penalties over India’s dealings with Russia, which he dismissed with a comment that India and Russia “can take their dead economies down together.” Despite these pressures, India reaffirmed its commitment to a fair and mutually beneficial trade deal with the US while pledging to protect its national interests.

