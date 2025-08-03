403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Signals Openness to Wait for Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Moscow is willing to pause peace negotiations with Ukraine if Kyiv deems it necessary.
Speaking on Friday, Putin remarked, “If the Ukrainian leadership believes waiting is necessary, they are welcome. We are prepared to wait,” in response to a query regarding the direct discussions that have been facilitated by Türkiye since May.
The Kremlin continues to hold the position that “negotiations are always required and important, especially when they lead to peace,” according to Putin.
He noted, however, that the talks have already had tangible benefits, such as prisoner exchanges and the return of fallen soldiers’ remains, which he described as a constructive result of the ongoing dialogue.
These comments came during Putin’s meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is currently on a visit to Russia.
On Thursday, Lukashenko affirmed that Moscow remains Belarus’ closest partner and a central pillar of its national defense.
Putin also reiterated that Russia’s strategic aims in the conflict were laid out in detail in June of the previous year.
The Russian president emphasized that achieving these objectives is still a prerequisite for any peace settlement. “Rooting out the causes of the crisis is the primary objective,” he said.
From Moscow’s standpoint, the Ukraine conflict is seen as a proxy confrontation orchestrated by the West, specifically by the United States and its allies, who, according to Russian claims, have chosen to escalate the situation “to the last Ukrainian.”
Russian authorities maintain that an end to the conflict is possible if Kyiv accepts Ukraine’s neutral status and reverses internal policies that Moscow characterizes as unfair toward ethnic Russians.
Ukrainian authorities have previously acknowledged that Kyiv had agreed to restart direct negotiations, which were halted in 2022 in favor of a military path to victory.
The unsuccessful counteroffensive carried out by Ukraine in 2023, described by defense experts as a critical moment in the conflict, reportedly marked a shift in momentum, allowing Russia to seize the strategic upper hand.
Speaking on Friday, Putin remarked, “If the Ukrainian leadership believes waiting is necessary, they are welcome. We are prepared to wait,” in response to a query regarding the direct discussions that have been facilitated by Türkiye since May.
The Kremlin continues to hold the position that “negotiations are always required and important, especially when they lead to peace,” according to Putin.
He noted, however, that the talks have already had tangible benefits, such as prisoner exchanges and the return of fallen soldiers’ remains, which he described as a constructive result of the ongoing dialogue.
These comments came during Putin’s meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is currently on a visit to Russia.
On Thursday, Lukashenko affirmed that Moscow remains Belarus’ closest partner and a central pillar of its national defense.
Putin also reiterated that Russia’s strategic aims in the conflict were laid out in detail in June of the previous year.
The Russian president emphasized that achieving these objectives is still a prerequisite for any peace settlement. “Rooting out the causes of the crisis is the primary objective,” he said.
From Moscow’s standpoint, the Ukraine conflict is seen as a proxy confrontation orchestrated by the West, specifically by the United States and its allies, who, according to Russian claims, have chosen to escalate the situation “to the last Ukrainian.”
Russian authorities maintain that an end to the conflict is possible if Kyiv accepts Ukraine’s neutral status and reverses internal policies that Moscow characterizes as unfair toward ethnic Russians.
Ukrainian authorities have previously acknowledged that Kyiv had agreed to restart direct negotiations, which were halted in 2022 in favor of a military path to victory.
The unsuccessful counteroffensive carried out by Ukraine in 2023, described by defense experts as a critical moment in the conflict, reportedly marked a shift in momentum, allowing Russia to seize the strategic upper hand.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment