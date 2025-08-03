Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Signals Openness to Wait for Peace Talks

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Moscow is willing to pause peace negotiations with Ukraine if Kyiv deems it necessary.

Speaking on Friday, Putin remarked, “If the Ukrainian leadership believes waiting is necessary, they are welcome. We are prepared to wait,” in response to a query regarding the direct discussions that have been facilitated by Türkiye since May.

The Kremlin continues to hold the position that “negotiations are always required and important, especially when they lead to peace,” according to Putin.

He noted, however, that the talks have already had tangible benefits, such as prisoner exchanges and the return of fallen soldiers’ remains, which he described as a constructive result of the ongoing dialogue.

These comments came during Putin’s meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is currently on a visit to Russia.

On Thursday, Lukashenko affirmed that Moscow remains Belarus’ closest partner and a central pillar of its national defense.

Putin also reiterated that Russia’s strategic aims in the conflict were laid out in detail in June of the previous year.

The Russian president emphasized that achieving these objectives is still a prerequisite for any peace settlement. “Rooting out the causes of the crisis is the primary objective,” he said.

From Moscow’s standpoint, the Ukraine conflict is seen as a proxy confrontation orchestrated by the West, specifically by the United States and its allies, who, according to Russian claims, have chosen to escalate the situation “to the last Ukrainian.”

Russian authorities maintain that an end to the conflict is possible if Kyiv accepts Ukraine’s neutral status and reverses internal policies that Moscow characterizes as unfair toward ethnic Russians.

Ukrainian authorities have previously acknowledged that Kyiv had agreed to restart direct negotiations, which were halted in 2022 in favor of a military path to victory.

The unsuccessful counteroffensive carried out by Ukraine in 2023, described by defense experts as a critical moment in the conflict, reportedly marked a shift in momentum, allowing Russia to seize the strategic upper hand.

