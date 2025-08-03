403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Premier prohibits ‘ninja swords’
(MENAFN) Ninja swords have officially been banned in England and Wales as part of new legislation that came into effect Friday, the UK Home Office has announced. Anyone caught with one in public could face up to four years in prison.
The measure is part of a broader initiative to tackle knife-related violence. Over 1,000 weapons were handed over in July during a nationwide amnesty aimed at removing dangerous blades from public circulation.
This move follows a series of shocking knife attacks, including a 2024 tragedy where 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana killed three girls and injured ten others during a Taylor Swift-themed children’s recital in Southport. The incident sparked widespread outrage and prompted the government to promise stricter controls on weapon sales, age verification, and bans on particularly dangerous knives like zombie blades, machetes, and now, ninja swords.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously described knife crime as a national epidemic and pledged to crack down on deadly weapons. The current legislation fulfills that commitment and is part of "Ronan’s Law," named after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was fatally attacked with a ninja sword in 2022.
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) expressed support for the ban, noting it would help reduce gang-related violence and give law enforcement more authority to confiscate such weapons. The group also emphasized the need to understand why individuals carry knives and how to address the root causes.
Owning a ninja sword at home is now punishable by up to six months in jail, but this could increase to two years if Parliament passes the proposed Crime and Policing Bill.
According to official figures, knife crime in England and Wales has surged by 87% over the past decade. In the past year alone, nearly 55,000 knife incidents were recorded, marking a 2% rise from 2023.
The measure is part of a broader initiative to tackle knife-related violence. Over 1,000 weapons were handed over in July during a nationwide amnesty aimed at removing dangerous blades from public circulation.
This move follows a series of shocking knife attacks, including a 2024 tragedy where 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana killed three girls and injured ten others during a Taylor Swift-themed children’s recital in Southport. The incident sparked widespread outrage and prompted the government to promise stricter controls on weapon sales, age verification, and bans on particularly dangerous knives like zombie blades, machetes, and now, ninja swords.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously described knife crime as a national epidemic and pledged to crack down on deadly weapons. The current legislation fulfills that commitment and is part of "Ronan’s Law," named after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was fatally attacked with a ninja sword in 2022.
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) expressed support for the ban, noting it would help reduce gang-related violence and give law enforcement more authority to confiscate such weapons. The group also emphasized the need to understand why individuals carry knives and how to address the root causes.
Owning a ninja sword at home is now punishable by up to six months in jail, but this could increase to two years if Parliament passes the proposed Crime and Policing Bill.
According to official figures, knife crime in England and Wales has surged by 87% over the past decade. In the past year alone, nearly 55,000 knife incidents were recorded, marking a 2% rise from 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment