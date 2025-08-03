403
OSCE chief calls for end of genocide without double standards
(MENAFN) The secretary general of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has called for consistent opposition to genocide and war crimes, warning that selective enforcement undermines the core principles of international law and cooperation.
Speaking at the Helsinki+50 Conference in the Finnish capital on Thursday, Feridun Sinirlioglu emphasized the need to resist all forms of aggression regardless of who is responsible.
"We must stand against aggression everywhere it is perpetrated by whomever it is perpetrated. We must stand against genocide and war crimes in every context," Sinirlioglu said during his address.
He also stressed the importance of holding perpetrators accountable early on to prevent impunity from becoming entrenched. “Double standards are eroding the fundamental principles that are our foundation,” he added, noting that global trust in these principles depends on their consistent application.
Highlighting the dangers of relying solely on military force, Sinirlioglu warned that such an approach could trigger arms races and increase instability. “Because military deterrence alone can lead to an arms race and be destabilizing,” he explained.
Instead, he advocated for strengthening dialogue and cooperation as central components of lasting security. “Therefore, security must also be ensured through cooperation, which requires dialogue that is the living legacy of Helsinki (Final Act),” he said.
The Helsinki+50 Conference commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, a landmark agreement aimed at improving East-West relations during the Cold War. The accord addressed issues of security, economics, and human rights, laying the groundwork for ongoing multilateral engagement across Europe and beyond.
