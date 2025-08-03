403
Indian economist claims Trump is ‘weaponizing tariffs’
(MENAFN) Indian economist Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble India, suggested in an RT interview that US President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs on India might be a strategic negotiation tactic amid ongoing trade discussions. The US imposed a 25% tariff and additional penalties on India due to its trade with Russia.
Das noted the unpredictability of Trump’s approach, saying it’s unclear whether these tariffs are simply a negotiating tool or part of a broader strategy. Despite this, Das emphasized that the US remains an important market and advised India to lower its tariffs to become more competitive in exports. He described India as a protectionist country that would benefit from reducing tariffs, not only with the US but globally.
Highlighting India’s economic progress, Das pointed out that the country has averaged 6.5% annual growth over two decades but has yet to achieve an industrial revolution. Nearly 45% of India’s workforce is still in agriculture, and manufactured goods make up only 2% of its exports.
Responding to Trump’s tariffs, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated in Parliament that India is taking necessary steps to protect its interests and proudly cited the nation’s rise to becoming one of the world’s top economies. Trump recently intensified his criticism by stating that India and Russia “can take their dead economies down together,” while claiming the US does “little business” with both countries.
