403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio states India’s oil trade with Russia is ‘point of irritation’
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described India’s ongoing purchase of Russian oil as a “point of irritation” affecting its relationship with the United States. In an interview with Fox Radio on Thursday, Rubio acknowledged that while the US and India are strategic partners, they do not always align on every issue.
He noted India’s significant energy demands and the availability of alternative suppliers, yet the country continues to buy discounted Russian oil due to sanctions that have lowered its price. Rubio pointed out that this trade inadvertently supports Russia’s war efforts, adding tension to US-India ties.
Earlier, President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on imports from India along with penalties related to its economic and defense relations with Russia. Trump also criticized India’s trade policies on his Truth Social account, accusing the country of maintaining high tariffs and having limited business with the US.
In addition, the US State Department has sanctioned eight Indian companies and five individuals for violating sanctions by trading in Iranian oil and petrochemical products. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi condemned these actions as violations of international law and national sovereignty, while India has yet to officially respond.
He noted India’s significant energy demands and the availability of alternative suppliers, yet the country continues to buy discounted Russian oil due to sanctions that have lowered its price. Rubio pointed out that this trade inadvertently supports Russia’s war efforts, adding tension to US-India ties.
Earlier, President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on imports from India along with penalties related to its economic and defense relations with Russia. Trump also criticized India’s trade policies on his Truth Social account, accusing the country of maintaining high tariffs and having limited business with the US.
In addition, the US State Department has sanctioned eight Indian companies and five individuals for violating sanctions by trading in Iranian oil and petrochemical products. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi condemned these actions as violations of international law and national sovereignty, while India has yet to officially respond.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment