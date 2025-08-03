Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rubio states India’s oil trade with Russia is ‘point of irritation’

2025-08-03 03:30:11
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described India’s ongoing purchase of Russian oil as a “point of irritation” affecting its relationship with the United States. In an interview with Fox Radio on Thursday, Rubio acknowledged that while the US and India are strategic partners, they do not always align on every issue.

He noted India’s significant energy demands and the availability of alternative suppliers, yet the country continues to buy discounted Russian oil due to sanctions that have lowered its price. Rubio pointed out that this trade inadvertently supports Russia’s war efforts, adding tension to US-India ties.

Earlier, President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on imports from India along with penalties related to its economic and defense relations with Russia. Trump also criticized India’s trade policies on his Truth Social account, accusing the country of maintaining high tariffs and having limited business with the US.

In addition, the US State Department has sanctioned eight Indian companies and five individuals for violating sanctions by trading in Iranian oil and petrochemical products. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi condemned these actions as violations of international law and national sovereignty, while India has yet to officially respond.

