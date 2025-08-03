403
UK is committed to recognize Palestinian state despite legal objections
(MENAFN) The British government remains committed to recognizing a Palestinian state, despite growing legal objections from members of the House of Lords. Business Minister Gareth Thomas reiterated the UK's stance on Thursday, stating that the decision ultimately lies in the realm of politics, not law.
Speaking during a media appearance, Thomas emphasized the government's view that recognition would be lawful and pointed to the global precedent. “In the end, recognition of another state is a political judgment and over 140 countries have already recognized Palestine, and we’re determined to do so in September if Israel does not end the violence in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and agree to a lasting route towards a two-state solution, and to no annexation in the West Bank," he said.
His comments come in response to a formal warning issued by 40 members of the House of Lords, who wrote to the attorney general expressing concern that recognizing Palestine could violate international law. The letter cited the Montevideo Convention of 1933, which outlines four criteria for statehood: a permanent population, a defined territory, a functioning government, and the ability to conduct foreign relations.
According to the peers, the Palestinian territories do not currently meet these requirements.
Thomas pushed back on the legal concerns, noting, “We haven’t signed up to the Montevideo Convention, but is there a clear population in Palestine? Yes, there is in Gaza and the West Bank.”
While the UK has not officially recognized Palestine, the government’s stance signals a potential policy shift this September if there is no resolution to the ongoing conflict and if progress toward a two-state solution remains stalled.
