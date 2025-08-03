Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India disproves Trump’s allegation it stopped buying purchasing Russia oil


2025-08-03 03:20:01
(MENAFN) India’s foreign ministry has denied US President Donald Trump’s assertion that the country has stopped buying Russian oil. The ministry stated it has no knowledge of any Indian oil companies pausing imports from Russia and emphasized that India’s energy purchases are driven by market factors and national priorities. It added that the government focuses on ensuring the welfare of Indian consumers by basing energy decisions on price, availability, and market conditions.

Trump made the claim during a press briefing in Washington, saying he heard India had ceased Russian oil purchases but was unsure if it was accurate. This came shortly after the US imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods and additional penalties related to purchases of Russian crude and military equipment.

Both Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have criticized India for continuing to import discounted Russian oil despite Western sanctions, accusing New Delhi of supporting Russia’s war effort. Rubio described the energy trade as a major irritant in US-India relations.

India maintains that its energy policies prioritize national interests and support the economic growth of its 1.4 billion population. Indian officials have repeatedly stated that by increasing Russian oil purchases amid Western pressure, they have helped stabilize global crude prices and prevented sharp price spikes.

