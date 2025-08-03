403
England, Wales Prohibit Ninja Swords Amid Surge in Knife Crime
(MENAFN) The UK Home Office has confirmed that ninja swords are now prohibited in public across England and Wales, with the ban taking effect this past Friday. Individuals caught carrying these weapons could face imprisonment for up to four years.
This measure is a component of the government’s broader crackdown on knife-related violence. In July alone, more than 1,000 blades were handed in during a month-long weapons amnesty designed to clear dangerous items from communities, according to official Home Office figures.
The prohibition follows a wave of deadly knife attacks that have deeply unsettled the nation. Notably, in 2024, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana fatally stabbed three girls and wounded ten others during a Taylor Swift-themed children’s recital in Southport, intensifying public outrage.
In response, government officials pledged to tighten regulations on the online sale of weapons, implement more rigorous age verification, and ban certain bladed items such as zombie knives and machetes.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled knife crime “epidemic levels” in 2024 and vowed a robust response to lethal weapon offenses. He reaffirmed that ninja swords would be outlawed, assuring the public that the government would uphold its commitments.
The legislation is part of “Ronan’s Law,” named in memory of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was killed by a ninja sword in 2022. The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) emphasized that the ban will diminish the circulation of these weapons, particularly in gang violence.
The APCC also indicated its intention to investigate the reasons behind why individuals carry knives and how to stop this behavior, emphasizing that the ban provides police with enhanced authority to confiscate these weapons and safeguard communities.
Possessing a ninja sword at home carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment, but this could increase to two years under the forthcoming Crime and Policing Bill currently under parliamentary review.
Knife crime in England and Wales has surged by 87% over the last ten years, according to data released by the Home Office and Britain’s interior ministry. In the past 12 months, nearly 55,000 knife-related incidents were recorded, marking a 2% increase compared to 2023.
