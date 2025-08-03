403
Trump claims Obama is ‘mastermind’ behind Russiagate hoax
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has accused former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and others involved in the Russiagate investigation of orchestrating a deliberate scheme to undermine his presidency, calling for them to pay a “big price.” Speaking to Newsmax host Rob Finnerty, Trump referred to newly declassified documents linked to Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report, which connect Clinton’s 2016 campaign and senior Obama officials to a coordinated effort to falsely tie Trump to Russia.
Trump claimed Obama personally approved and pushed Clinton’s plan to fabricate the Russia collusion narrative, citing evidence released by Senator Chuck Grassley. He described the Russiagate affair as a “totally fake” conspiracy that caused significant harm to both individuals and the country. Reflecting on the 2016 election aftermath, Trump said he chose not to pursue charges against Clinton despite public pressure, stating he wanted to avoid targeting a former president’s spouse.
While insisting on accountability, Trump stated he would not interfere with ongoing investigations, leaving decisions about indictments to Attorney General Pam Bondi, whom he praised. The interview came after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents alleging that Clinton’s team, with support from groups linked to George Soros, engineered the Trump-Russia narrative, anticipating FBI involvement in promoting it.
