Azerbaijan Resumes AI-92 Gasoline Exports After Three-Year Pause
In January–July 2025, Azerbaijan exported 5,407.8 tons of AI-92 gasoline worth 3.53 million US dollars, according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.
