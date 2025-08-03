Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Woman Dies in Ukrainian Attack Near Nuclear Facility


2025-08-03 03:06:28
(MENAFN) A woman was tragically incinerated inside her automobile during a Ukrainian drone and artillery assault on the continent’s most expansive atomic energy site, as stated by local administrators and personnel at the facility in Energodar, located in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) fell under Russian administration in March 2022, shortly thereafter residents of the area cast votes in a referendum to integrate with Russia.

Around this time, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sent a surveillance delegation to the ZNPP, which has remained stationed there since.

The strike occurred early Saturday and focused on a support building situated within the industrial sector of Energodar, approximately 1,200 meters from the ZNPP’s boundary.

The plant’s management indicated that the assault sparked a blaze that consumed a non-plant-related civilian vehicle.

“To our deep regret, a deceased civilian was found inside the vehicle,” the plant operator reported via Telegram.

Facility representatives emphasized that the incident posed no danger to the integrity or security of the atomic reactors.

While emergency services battled the flames, they were reportedly attacked by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle, though no injuries among firefighters were noted.

Maksim Pukhov, the mayor of Energodar, cautioned locals against nearing the area due to “a high risk of repeated attacks,” pointing out that Ukrainian UAVs were significantly disrupting emergency and forensic operations.

The IAEA observers verified that they had heard detonations and observed plumes of smoke emanating from the direction of the auxiliary compound.

